I'm not typically a big sweets person, but when it comes to cinnamon rolls, I have a tough time passing them up. Perhaps it boils down to childhood memories of my Grandma and Mom baking homemade cinnamon rolls, or maybe it's just because they taste so darn good.

Across Montana, from our biggest cities to our tiny towns, you'll find great cinnamon rolls. Oftentimes, some of the best places for this classic breakfast sweet treat are mom-and-pop style diners, cafes, and restaurants.

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Look at all that frosting. And this thing is huge. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM Look at all that frosting. And this thing is huge. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM

Business Insider just published its list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.

Naturally, I had to click to see who nabbed the honor in Big Sky Country. And Billings area locals probably aren't shocked to learn that the publication said the best cinnamon rolls in Montana can be found at Stella's Kitchen & Bakery.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Founded by Stella and Ziggy Zieglar (both deceased) in the early 1980s, the downtown Billings location at 2525 1st Ave N is a popular spot for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The food quality, portion size, and price have never let me down. And the cinnamon rolls... oh my.

The caramel-with-nuts cinnamon roll is my favorite. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM The caramel-with-nuts cinnamon roll is my favorite. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM

Stella's sells thousands of their signature cinnamon rolls each month.

Stella's cinnamon rolls come in three sizes. The Giant is massive; it's easily more than enough for two people to share. The regular-size cinnamon roll is more like a large, and even their "mini" cinnamon rolls are huge.

Staffers I spoke with said the classic with cream cheese frosting is their most popular seller. The caramel with nuts cinnamon roll is a close second. Often, you'll find seasonal specialty cinnamon rolls in their pastry case. Today, they had an apple cinnamon roll that looked amazing.

Even the "mini" edition is quite substantial. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM Even the "mini" edition is quite substantial. Photo by Michael Foth, TSM

You can order Stella's cinnamon rolls warmed up, served at room temperature, or take some to-go (so you can devour them on your couch in gluttonous privacy).

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