You finally have bagged that big trophy buck or caught a huge largemouth bass that you want to show off. It's been your "Best Day" of Hunting or Fishing in Montana, and while that's awarding in itself, we want to make your big score pay off even more!

Share a favorite photo from your "Best Day Hunting or Fishing in Montana" and you'll have the chance to win a new Traeger Tailgater Grill, courtesy of Fred's Appliance on King Avenue West in Billings.

Submit your Hunting or Fishing photos by 11:59 pm MDT on Friday, November 12. We'll post the finalist photos by Monday, November 15 on CatCountry1029.com and on our Cat Country mobile app.

Voting for the Best Day Hunting or Fishing in Montana photo contest will be open from Monday, November 15 through Sunday, December 5 at 11:59 pm MDT.

Grand Prize winner of the Traeger Grill from Fred's Appliance will be announced on Monday, December 6.

There’s a reason why Fred's Appliance has been serving the inland Northwest area since 1962 — it’s customer satisfaction. The moment you step into our store, our committed staff is ready to provide knowledgeable support. Our goal has been to deliver the best brands at the best possible price, while delivering outstanding, friendly, customer service. We will work with you to find a product that fits your needs, budget and lifestyle. Not to mention, you’ll be supporting the local community!

