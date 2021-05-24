Billings’ Chase Hawks Buckaroo Bike Rodeo By the Numbers

Even though it was a little chilly outside on Saturday, the Chasse Hawks Buckaroo Bike Rodeo went on as planned.

The event was held again this year in the Albertson's parking lot located at fifth and Central Avenue and this would have been the sixth year it has been held here, but COVID caused the event to be skipped last year.

Sponsored by Albertsons and The Chase Hawks Association, the event put up some impressive numbers again this year.125 kids got brand new bike helmets for free and many of those were custom adjusted by a member of the Billings Police Department. That same officer later rode the obstacle course with one boy who was absolutely thrilled. Later in the day, there was also a visit from the Billings Fire Department who gave out plastic fireman helmets to the kids.

Then, the bike drawings started. In all, 41 kids won brand new bikes. Alongside the 137 bikes that were fixed and the 327 hot dogs eaten, it was a good day for bikes and for kids.

Other sponsors who helped make this event happen were the Downtown Exchange Club, Cy-Corp Trailers, Pepsi, and Franz Bakery who always donate 1500 packages of rolls to us every year for Flakesgiving. Very cool.

I'm a big fan of this event because it is so good for kids. Maybe they learn a little bike safety, or get to sit up in a firetruck for the first time and get to meet first responders during a positive happening instead of under an emergency situation.

Strong work, members of the Billings community.

