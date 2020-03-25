Billings Docs Invent Masks with 3D Printer [AUDIO]

Not only can he fix your teeth, he's also helping to fix the shortage of protective masks facing our medical professionals in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

We caught up with Dr. Spencer Zaugg on Tuesday's Montana Talks radio show. Dr. Zaugg is a dentist in Billings, Montana. His son Colton Zaugg is a microbiologist and a designer. The two became friends with Dr. Dusty Richardson, a Billings Clinic neurosurgeon (featured in the photo above).

As KTVQ-TV reports, Dr. Richardson was driving home from work on Thursday night when he came up with the idea to use a 3D printer to make new protective masks. He then turned to the Zauggs to put the idea into reality.

I actually first heard about this idea from friends in the remote Northeastern Montana town of Glasgow. They got a hold of the design plans, and were using 3D printers in town to print new masks for their local hospital. Other hospitals and medical professionals all over the world are now downloading the mask designs as well.

Dr. Zaugg told us he heard from one doctor as far away as Scotland. Not only that, they've now teamed up with a Billings manufacturer and have the ability to print 1,000 masks per hour.

Pretty remarkable. Check out our full conversation with Dr. Spencer Zaugg and Montana Talks host Aaron Flint below: