The Magic City is welcoming a new sub sandwich shop this weekend, with the grand opening of Firehouse Subs in the King Marketplace shopping complex. And we all know what happens when a new place to eat food opens up in Billings.

As of 8:15pm on Thursday evening, there wasn't anyone camping outside the building yet, but you know it will be busy tomorrow.

Located at 2950 King Avenue West, next to the Pierce Flooring and Cabinet Design Center, this will be Montana's third Firehouse Subs location, with a fourth planned to open soon in Missoula.

The franchise already has locations open in Bozeman and Kalispell, according to the company website.

According to a press release from Firehouse Subs, the new location on King Avenue West in Billings is actively looking to fill part-time positions with "positive, energetic and dedicated individuals." Up to 15 positions need to be filled at the Billings restaurant, according to Firehouse Subs.

For more information about applying with Firehouse Subs, or to see open positions, CLICK HERE. The press release also said interested applicants can visit the restaurant "any day between 8:00 to 11:00 a.m."

The Firehouse Subs franchise was started in Jacksonville, Florida by two brothers, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, who were both firefighters. The Sorensen brothers are the founders of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, that has "granted over $57 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes."

A portion of every sale at Firehouse Subs is donated to the foundation, and the money is used to purchase equipment for our local first responders, and fire departments.

Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

