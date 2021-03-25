Would You Build a Doghouse for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter?

Watching TV last night, I had an epiphany. You know how we have fundraisers where people build custom playhouses or custom-made Christmas Trees? Well, what if we do a FUNdraiser for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and have people build fancy custom dog houses?

We could put together an auction/dinner and put all of the dog houses on display one evening. Let people come in and view the great craftsmanship and find the one they would love to have in their yard. It would really stand out in the neighborhood and look awesome. The best part is that it would help the animal shelter, which is always looking for funding. I think so many people would want these it would be a huge success. We could give prizes out for the Best Of Show (Get it?). We could have large, medium and small houses. Plus, any handyman in the area could do one and have your name on it.

Listen to the full idea here:

I just think it would be so different and fun that the whole family would have a great time just looking at them. We do so many things for people, maybe it's time we do something for the animals. Heck, we could even do cat houses. I know Mark would be interested in those. Let me know what you think by taking the poll we've included below. Possibly shoot for a fall date if things keep opening up. I love dogs. See ya tomorrow at 5.

