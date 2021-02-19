Residents of Yellowstone County, who are in the 1A or 1B priority group, can make online appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at the free clinic next week.

According to the press release from Unified Health Command, free vaccination clinics will be held on Tuesday (2/23), and Wednesday (2/24) inside Cedar Hall at Metra Park. Vaccinations will be given Tuesday from 1pm to 4:30pm, and on Wednesday between 8am and 11:30am, and again from 1pm to 4:30pm.

Cedar Hall is on the southwest end of the MetraPark midway, and here's what to expect at the vaccination clinic, according to Unified Health Command:

Blue signs inside the MetraPark entrance at Fourth Avenue North direct you to Cedar Hall on the midway.

Parking is available near Cedar Hall. You need to stay in your vehicle until five minutes before your appointment time to avoid crowding in Cedar Hall.

Masks are required in Cedar Hall.

After receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, there is a 15 minute observation time or possibly 30 minutes if you have a history of certain allergic reactions.

You will get an appointment for your second vaccine dose before leaving the building.

To find a vaccination clinic, and to schedule an appointment online, CLICK HERE.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccination include healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Beginning Monday (2/22) at 9am, appointments for the free COVID-19 vaccination clinic can also be made by calling 406-651-6596. UHC says there will be appointment times "saved for people without the ability to schedule an appointment online."

Billings Clinic will administer first doses of the vaccine on their campus next week, but will discontinue its first-dose clinics beginning the week of March 1, 2021.

If you are a Billings Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment through PatientConnect at www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect. Although the vaccine itself is free of charge, Billings Clinic will bill an administration fee to insurance. Individuals without insurance won’t be billed.

Residents who registered for an appointment through the St. Vincent Vaccine Notification Sign Up, will not need to fill out another form. According to the press release, those individuals will be contacted when an appointment is available.

Please wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you have received any other vaccinations 14 days prior. After being vaccinated for COVID-19, do not receive any other vaccines for 14 days. Individuals who have received convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody treatment should defer COVID-19 vaccination for at least 90 days. -Unified Health Command

To get more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, CLICK HERE.

