100 Degree Temps Expected in Billings Five Days in a Row

It appears that yesterday (7/13) was our last shot at rain for much of South Central Montana for the immediate future, with chances of precipitation basically evaporating for at least a week. The National Weather Service in Billings is forecasting a 0% chance of rain from now though Tuesday (7/20) and the 10-day forecast from Weather.com only shows a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late next week.

Photo by Salah Malkawi/ Getty Images

Highs will be near or over 100 degrees for nearly a week.

Both weather sites are forecasting multiple days in a row of temps near or above 100 degrees, with the heat cranking up beginning Thursday (7/15). It'll only get hotter heading into the weekend. NWS is predicting these daily highs:

96 Thursday

97 Friday

100 Saturday

102 Sunday

102 Monday

102 Tuesday

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Vadym Petrochenko

Minimize heat exposure, stay hydrated.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and an Excessive Heat Watch, reminding the public to be cautious if you must spend significant time outdoors. Don't expect much cooler temps overnight. They say,

Nights will not cool down enough for significant relief either, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. These factors could pose a significant health risk for heat related illnesses, if precautions are not taken.

The hot temps will be matched with very low humidity levels (in the teens), leading to increased risk of wildland fires. Please be extra cautious and follow all posted fire restrictions for areas you may be enjoying over the weekend. There are already a dozen active fires burning across Montana. Unfortunately, that number is likely to climb.

Graphic screenshot via InciWeb.gov

ICYMI: Heatstroke is no joke. Here are some tips on keeping cool around Billings.