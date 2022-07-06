A convenience store in midtown Billings was robbed early this morning (Wednesday 7/6), according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.

In the report on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Peterson said that officers were called to the 700 block of Grand Avenue at 1:38 am where a robbery occurred.

BPD says the suspect "brandished a pipe and threatened an employee" of the Holiday Stationstore at 745 Grand Avenue before he fled on foot with "an unknown amount of money," according to the Billings Police Twitter page.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to BPD Sgt. Peterson.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available at the time this article was published.

If more information is released, this article will be updated.

