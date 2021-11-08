The music group with the "fastest-selling single in the world," including eight top-ten hits in the early 1980s is coming to the Magic City next year, according to a press release.

Pub Station presents Air Supply at the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday, January 23 for a 7:30 pm performance. With well-known hit songs like "Lost in Love", "All Out of Love", "The One That You Love", "Sweet Dreams", and "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All", this will be an unforgettable evening with Air Supply duo Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock.

Air Supply began to tour with lavish productions in places that no one had been before. In South America and Asia they became a part of everyone's life. In 1988, Air Supply was asked to participate in Australia's bicentennial celebration and to play for HRH Prince Charles and HRH Princess Diana, where they learned both were already ardent fans. This engagement would be one of their most treasured moments in their career.

Tickets for the January 23 show with Air Supply go on sale 10 am MDT this Friday (11/12) at the Alberta Bair Theater box office (2801 3rd Avenue North) from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets are $55,50 to $85.50 and do not include service fees, according to the press release.

For Facebook fans of Pub Station, there's an online presale that runs Thursday (11/11) from 10 am to 10 pm.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Air Supply at Alberta Bair Theater.

