Popular Classic Rock Band Night Ranger Coming to ABT Billings

It's nearly impossible not to sing along when Sister Christian comes on the radio. In fact, the chorus is already stuck in my head, "M-O-T-O-R-I-N-G!! What's your price for flight?!" You know the rest. The crowd will surely be singing along to Night Ranger's biggest hits, when they come to Billings on June 1, 2022, at the Alberta Bair Theater.

Tickets go on sale Thursday & Friday.

Brought to you by Pub Station Presents, tickets for the all-ages show are available to the general public on Friday, Feb 18 at 10 AM at the Pub Station Box office or online. PRE-SALE is Thursday, Feb 17th for Pub Station and Alberta Bair Theater Facebook fans and email subscribers. Ticket price points are $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 Advance/Day of Show.

They've sold over 17 million albums.

Say what you will about aging Classic Rock artists... they continue to sell records and attract fans on tour. Night Ranger has sold 17 million copies from their catalog, which includes their biggest hits like "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America", along with "Sentimental Street", "Goodbye", "Sing Me Away", and "Four in the Morning".

