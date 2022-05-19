The Longest Running Game Show in America is Coming to Billings

I don't watch many TV game shows, but when I do, Wheel of Fortune is one of my favorites. For a few reasons. Mainly because it's fun for the average viewer such as myself to play along at home. I don't have to be one of the world's smartest people to play along (unlike Jeopardy) and it's fun screaming at the TV when I know the answer to the puzzle. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to Billings on November 22 at the Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday morning (5/20).

No, Pat and Vanna won't be there, but the show still sounds super fun.

History.com wrote a nice piece regarding the incredibly popular game show, which debuted in 1975. Pat Sajak joined the show in 1981, with Vanna White taking over the letter-turning duties in 1982. She's allegedly never worn the same dress twice in over 6,500 episodes!

A chance to win real prizes, trips, and cash.

According to the press release from the Alberta Bair Theater,

Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show.

Tickets start at $32 (plus non-refundable ticket fees) and they go on sale Friday morning online or at the Alberta Bair box office. VIP Packages are also available, giving fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access, and photo opportunities to spin the Wheel.