Hilarious Actor Rob Schneider Coming to the Alberta Bair Billings

Hollywood funnyman Rob Schneider is coming to the Alberta Bair Theater on February 6, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM and you can find the ticket link here.

As a Gen X'er who has basically seen every Adam Sandler movie made (an almost unbelievable 58 films), I'm thrilled to hear that one of Happy Gilmore Productions' frequent stars is coming to Billings.

Image provided by Alberta Bair Theater

Rob's no movie slouch either.

Are many of his characters exceedingly dumb? Sure. I doubt he's won an Oscar. However, most of his work is hilarious for people who enjoy his movies and characters for what they are (including me). Schneider worked as a writer with SNL in the late '80s and became a regular cast member in the early '90s. Remember Tiny Elvis? Deuce Bigalow was his breakout movie and he's had bit parts, cameos, or starring roles in dozens of productions.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

What's up with the picture above?

It has absolutely nothing to do with Rob Schneider's show. This bizarre photo is from the last event I attended at the Alberta Bair Theater, in 2017. It was Shopkin's LIVE and it was one of those things you do when you have kids.

Schneider's "I Have Issues Tour" will surely be at least PG-13 (likely R'ish?), and I'm looking forward to cleansing my ABT palate with something more appropriate for a middle-aged dude.

Photo by Larry Edwards, used with permission

ABT is looking pretty sexy, with the recently completed makeover.

The new, multimillion-dollar renovation was slightly delayed by the pandemic, but it's been well worth the wait. New seating, new concourses, new entry/exits, updated concessions, incredible sound, and lights are just a few of the upgrades. In addition to Rob Schneider's show, the Alberta Bair has other great entertainment coming to Billings. Go see a show! You deserve a night out.