International Guitar Night Returns to ABT Theater Billings

For music fans, seeing a world-class guitarist work their magic in person can almost give you the chills. I play guitar - very, very poorly - and when I watch a pro, it always blows my mind. If you dig guitarists, then you don't want to miss the Internation Guitar Night Tour when it stops in Billings on Saturday, February 26th at the Alberta Bair Theater.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings loading...

You'll see and hear four of the best guitar players in the world.

Now in its 22nd year of touring, International Guitar Night brings a collaboration of four artists each year. For 2022, you'll experience an unforgettable night with the following fingerstyle guitarists.

Latin Swing Pioneer Lulo Reinhardt of Germany

Luca Stricagnoli, acoustic rock sensation of Italy

Thu Le, progressive classical guitarist of Vietnam

Jim “Kimo” West, slack key master of Hawai’i who performs with Weird Al Yankovic

John Ludin of The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman said this about the show,

If you’ve never seen IGN live, it’s a gathering of incredibly talented and eclectic individuals who captivate on their own and then blow away the audience when they perform together.

The Outstanding Performances Series is sponsored by Founding Directors who want to keep masters of their crafts performing on the stage of Alberta Bair Theater, with additional local support from the DoubleTree by Hilton and ABC6/FOX4. Tickets are $37 Adult/$17 Student and you can get them now at the ABT Box Office or by clicking HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash Photo by Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash loading...

Check out other upcoming shows at the Alberta Bair.

The 2022 calendar of events is filling up nicely at the recently renovated Alberta Bair. Upcoming shows include:

The Choir of Man, February 18

Rastrelli Cello Quartet, February 23

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, March 2

Nobuntu, March 6

The Ugly Duckling, March 7-8

National Geographic Live: Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade, March 18

The British Invasion, March 19

The United States Navy Sea Band Canters and Steve Vai, both originally scheduled for March have been canceled. See the Alberta Bair Theater Event Calendar here.