A man was transferred to a Billings hospital early this morning (Monday) after he was reportedly stabbed in the Heights.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers responded at 3:12 am Monday (5/16) to 531 Judith Lane for a reported stabbing.

When BPD officers arrived on the scene, they located a 21-year-old male from Billings who had suffered three stab wounds and had him transported to the hospital for his injuries.

In the social media post, Billings Police Sgt. Schnelbach reported the suspect in the stabbing was "unknown" at the time this article was published.

No details on the condition of the stabbing victim were provided in the post, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Just over a week ago, a 47-year-old male walked into a Billings hospital after he reported being stabbed twice near South Park in Billings. BPD is continuing to investigate that stabbing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.