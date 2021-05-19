Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bjorn the Great Pyrenees Mix

It's Wet Nose Wednesday, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, and this week we're featuring a Great Pyrenees mix named Bjorn. He's 6-years old, and after spending some time at a foster home, is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Bjorn:

Bjorn originally came to the shelter in rough shape and spent the last several weeks in a foster home. His wounds, likely caused by untreated allergies, are now healed and he’s ready to find his fur-ever home! Bjorn is the epitome of an old soul – he’s quiet, calm, and sweet. He would especially love a new home where he can get all of the butt scratches and treats that his heart desires! His foster mom reported that he interacts well with everyone he meets and is “incredible and well-behaved”.

If you would like to find out more about adopting Bjorn, or to set up a meeting at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

To see the other DOGS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting Kittens and Kettlebells at 6pm Thursday (5/20), at the YVAS Learning Center, 2010 Grand Avenue. You bring the mat, and they'll provide the kittens and kettlebells.

If you want to burn some calories & play with cute kittens, then we’ve got the class for you! Attendees will have fun interacting with adoptable kittens while helping socialize them before they move on to their new homes. Plus, you’ll get a great workout brought to you by Fit 406 Bootcamp.

Tickets for Kittens and Kettlebells are $25, with all proceeds benefitting the animals of YVAS. CLICK HERE to get your tickets for this fun workout with furbabies.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds