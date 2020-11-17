A Wyoming woman was killed on Saturday night (11/14), after she was ejected from a vehicle on the south side of Billings, according to a report from the Billings Police Department.

On Saturday night around 9:46pm, a Ford F-150 ran a red light at the intersection of South Billings Boulevard and Midland Road. An officer with the Billings Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

The BPD officer did not pursue the vehicle according to the press release, and as the vehicle proceeded northbound on S. Billings, the truck "left the roadway, rolled, and struck the Mountain Supply Building," located at 534 S. Billings Blvd.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was ejected from the vehicle, and was transported to a hospital in Billings where she later died, according to the press release. The victim is a 32-year old female from Wyoming, according to Billings Police, with her identity to be released per county coroner protocol.

An investigation into this incident by the Billings Police serious injury / fatal crash team is on-going.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.