Road Closes for Hours Following Serious Motorcycle Crash in Billings

A motorcycle crash late on Monday night (8/3) sent one person to the hospital and closed a Billings roadway for several hours, according to the Billings Police Department.

Around 9:40 PM last night (Monday), Billings Police officers were dispatched to a single motorcycle crash on Yellowstone River Road and upon arrival discovered that a "rider was injured" just east of Bench Boulevard.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the Billings Police Department serious crash team was on the scene to investigate the incident and had Yellowstone River Road closed from Bench Boulevard to Kenneth Street until just after 5 AM this morning (8/3).

EMS transported the injured rider to a Billings hospital, but no information about the seriousness of his injuries was available by the time this story was published.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

