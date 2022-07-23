Billings Police Locate Man with Gunshot Wounds in the Heights

One man was allegedly shot during an incident early Saturday morning (7/23) in Billings Heights.

According to the report from the Billings Police via Twitter, officers responded at 12:41 am MDT Saturday to the 900 block of Ortega Street, a newly built housing development in Billings Heights.

Sgt. Weston from the Billings PD said in the post that when officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, but no further information about his condition was available via the social media post.

Billings Police report that "all parties are accounted for" in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

