Billings Police Officer, K-9 Involved in Crash of Patrol Vehicle

A serious vehicle crash in Billings shut down a busy intersection on Thursday evening (6/30) that sent two individuals to the hospital, including one Billings Police officer.

According to the social media post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the traffic crash happened around 6 pm last night (Thursday) at the intersection of S. 24th West and Monad Road and involved two vehicles.

One vehicle involved in the incident was a Billings Police SUV that showed airbags deployed and severe front-end damage in a photo shared by BPD.

In the social media post, Billings Police Lieutenant Becker said the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were "being treated at a local hospital." No further details about the condition of both individuals were available at the time this story was published.

A police dog was also inside the Billings Police SUV during the crash. According to the post on Twitter, the canine "Chevy" was inside the vehicle in a kennel.

Billings Police Lt. Becker said, "while I'm sure he had a heck of a ride in the back he was uninjured and given a thorough examination."

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday (6/29), Billings Police and first responders helped "a subject pinned" following a serious vehicle accident with injuries at 20th Street West and King Avenue West.

No further details about the condition of the person involved in the crash were available at the time this article was published.

If more information is released about either of these stories, this article will be updated.

