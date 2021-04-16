Billings Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’

Billings Police is working with Gallatin County authorities to investigate a death in Yellowstone County, after the two "persons of interest" in that death were also found deceased in West Yellowstone.

According to the press release from Billings Police Department, at 1:16pm on Thursday (4/15) officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of Avenue B, and discovered a 64-year old female dead inside the residence.

The Billings Police Investigations Division was called to the scene because of "suspicious signs of trauma" on the deceased woman. After conducting a warrant to search the residence on Avenue B, BPD detectives developed a lead for two individuals they wanted to question.

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release, an 'Attempt to Locate' was placed by Billings Police to all law enforcement across Montana, in an effort to find the persons of interest and a vehicle they may be connected to.

Late last night, the two persons of interest were found deceased "after a series of events" near West Yellowstone, according to the press release.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident that happened near West Yellowstone, and the investigation into the death on Avenue B in Billings is on-going.

According to KBZK-TV, the two persons of interest in the suspicious Billings death were found in a wooded area near Highway 287 and Highway 191 early Friday morning (4/16), after they fled from authorities near Duck Creek Road and 191.

While authorities were searching for the individuals, two gunshots were heard coming from the woods, according to KBZK-TV. Their bodies were found after 2am, and according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, they aren't sure if this was a murder-suicide, or a double suicide.

Detectives with the BPD will continue to work closely and coordinate with Gallatin County regarding the connection of the two incidents. The names of the decedents will be released per standard procedure by the Coroner. The investigation remains active and on-going. No additional details to be released at this time. -Lt. Brandon Wooley, Billings Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.