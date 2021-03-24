Registration for Billings Summer Rec Programs Begins April 1

The 2020-2021 school season has been challenging for many parents. Some students went to class, others chose to learn at home, and others have dealt with various levels of in-between. It's been stressful for kids, parents, and teachers and I think all parents can agree that we're looking forward to the end of the school year.

Fingers-crossed for a fresh start this fall when Montana kids can return to classrooms, hopefully, mask-free and back to normal. Summer break is quickly approaching and now is the time to start planning summer camps.

Nicole Riley

Billings Parks & Recreation will be releasing their 2021 summer activity guide in the coming weeks and registration for camps and activities begins April 1st. Many of the popular camps fill up quickly, so if you really want your little Ethan or Emma to participate in _________ activity this summer, be sure to register ASAP.

Get our free mobile app

Most kids will receive the summer activity guide at school. It will also be available in the April issue of Simply Local magazine (found free around Billings), and previous activity participants will automatically get a guide in the mail. The online preview shows tons of fun activities, camps, and classes. Many are for children, and there are numerous all-ages type programs too. A sampling includes:

Scuba lessons

Aqua Zumba

White water rafting

Learn to fly fish

Rocket camp

Cooking for One

Girls Ninja Warrior

Oil painting

Of course, there are multiple camps and courses for nearly every traditional sport, such as tennis, soccer, golf, football, etc. Swimming lessons begin in late June, but reservations usually fill quickly. Book those summer activities, starting April 1.