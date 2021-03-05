Billings Waitress Receives Thoughtful Gift During Difficult Shift

In today's world with everything going on, there are many days that you might feel like giving up, and that no matter how hard you work it's never enough. I tend to believe that those who work in the service industry, teaching and health care on many occasions, feel like what they do and the services they provide and the sacrifices they make go unnoticed and unappreciated. Every once in a while when you're having a stressful day and you feel like crying and giving up, someone comes along and does something so sweet and random it renews your faith in yourself and other people.

About a week ago, my daughter Bailey was at Red Robin where she works. She was swamped and behind in getting orders out the door and there were some people who had to go orders who were being, well, let's just say they weren't being nice.

Get our free mobile app

There was a very nice couple in the restaurant that noticed that she was struggling and being treated not so nice by other guests. They took the time to seek her out and give her a little gift. It's a home-made keychain and the note said, "This keychain is a thank you for your dedicated service." Bailey didn't know this couple and had never seen them before. Their names are Andrea & Gene Hobby and they make hand-made keychains and give them out to random people and hope that this little gift brightens their day. It's their way of saying thank you for doing a good job and doing what you do. I wish there were more people like them in the world. It's much like pay-it-forward when you pay for someone else's coffee or lunch for no reason. It makes my heart smile.

CHECK IT OUT: 10 Montana Restaurants That Have Been On TV