Paul Considers Different Work Weeks

It's a weekend like this that working four 10-hour days would be great. If you're one of the many that are able to do that, it sure can allow for more opportunity to do the things you want. I know there are people in the medical profession that can work three 12-hour days and then have the rest of the week as well. That's one reason why I got into radio; I knew that shift work would still allow me to do something else. I never planned on doing just one thing. In fact, the best thing would be able to work two 20s; just think of all the free time you would have to do something. Except for next week when we have to set the clocks ahead, then we lose an hour. Anyway enjoy your weekend no matter how much time you have and we'll see ya Monday at 5.

