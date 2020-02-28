Blake Shelton has been added to the lineup of the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival. The star will head to Austin, Texas, in early May, along with Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and more, for the event.

“I’m excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance,” Shelton says in a press release. “It’s always a good time playing to Texas crowds, and I’m looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party!”

Announced in late January, the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival lineup also features Kane Brown, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Hot Country Knights and Bentley's Hot Country Knights. The show is set for May 2 at Austin's Frank Erwin Center.

Fans not in Texas will be able to watch the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival via livestream or listen live on their local iHeartRadio country station. Tickets for the event are on sale now, and $1 from every ticket sold will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Shelton is currently on the road for his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour. He's also back as a coach on The Voice for the show's 18th season.

Blake Shelton Fans Will Love Our Latest RISER