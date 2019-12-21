The tree is trimmed with memories and love as we plan for Christmas on Wednesday,. As we are wrapping the final presents and shopping for the finishing touches for the meal we will serve for family and friends, let's not forget those that are in need of a little help. Freedman Motors and Warrior Wishes Montana are working together to help provide a holiday meal for those in need. On Monday, December 23rd from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, they will be distributing free meals and other gifts to those in need. Veterans and the general public are welcome to come by Freedman Motors at 3819 Montana Avenue and get a meal. There are 100 meals. One of the greatest things about living in Billings and Montana for that matter is that there is always someone or some business willing to help out our neighbors that need just a little extra help.