Body Found in Yellowstone River Near Huntley Bridge

The Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office is reporting the discovery of a body found in the Yellowstone River late on Wednesday morning (7/22).

According to the press release, a citizen was near the area and called 911 after they spotted a body floating in the Yellowstone river. YCSO Deputies were dispatched at 11:55am, and responded with a boat to the Yellowstone River at the Huntley Bridge on Highway 312, according to information in the press release. The body was recovered a short time later by Yellowstone County Sheriff Deputies.

The body recovered is an adult male, and because of the condition, Sheriff Deputies determined the body has "likely been in the river for several days." According to the press release, no other identification was found on the man. .

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday (7/23), according to the press release. The Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office says it will provide more information as it becomes available, as the investigation is on-going.

In an unrelated incident earlier on Wednesday morning, Billings Police were called to the Roadway Inn on North 27th Street at 7:38am for a disturbance between a motel resident and two males, according to a Billings Police Department Twitter account.