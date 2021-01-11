Inmate From Yellowstone County Detention Facility Dies

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office released information today regarding an inmate from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility who died this past weekend, and it could take up to three months before a cause of death is known.

According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Linder, medical personnel were dispatched to YCDF around 10:20am MDT on Satuday (1/9) for a "report of an inmate, lying unresponsive in his bed." Another inmate, who shared a cell with the victim, notified jail staff when the inmate noticed "he was not moving," according to the report.

The press release states that detention facility staff immediately performed CPR on the inmate, before being transported to the hospital by medical units. The inmate "had a pulse when he was taken from the facility," but died on Sunday (1/10), according to the YCSO press release.

The deceased inmate is a 54-year old male, and the deputies investigating have reported "there was no evidence of an assault or foul play, nor was there any indication that the man had somehow taken his own life."

An autopsy was performed on the victim Monday morning (1/11), and confirmed "no obvious signs of foul play," according to the press release. A toxicology sample has been sent to the state's lab in Missoula, and could take up to three months to return.

"Until the toxicology reports come back, there will be no determination on cause or manner of death," said Sheriff Mike Linder.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.