Songs have the power to relate to our lives in meaningful ways, and Dan + Shay's collaboration with Justin Bieber on "10,000 Hours" has made a special impact on the lives of a mother and her two young sons.

A video of a young boy named Rayce singing the song to his baby brother Tripp, who has Down syndrome, has gone viral, so much so that multiple fans brought it to Dan + Shay's attention. The duo turned to Instagram to share the sweet video of Rayce holding Tripp as the song plays in the background and he gently sings the lyrics to his brother: "I'd spend ten thousand hours / And ten thousand more / Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours / And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try / If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life / I'm gonna love you."

The video was originally posted to Facebook by the boys' mother, Nicole Powell, who explained how Rayce is always singing to his little brother and it's the special way the two bond. "Love doesn’t count chromosomes, or as Rayce says, 'Aren’t we all different?'" she shares. The Grammy winners were equally moved by the loving gesture, writing, "This is just the sweetest, most heartwarming video ever. Thanks to everyone who has tagged us in it, we’ve been watching on repeat and smiling every time."

"10,000 Hours" was released in October 2019 and was an instant hit, reaching 33 million streams in its first week, making it the highest-charting, non-holiday country song in the history of the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. It also debuted at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Dan + Shay are among the most nominated acts as the 2020 iHeartRadio Awards, scoring nods in the categories of Country Artist of the Year and Best Duo/Group of the Year, while "10,000 Hours" is up for Best Lyrics. The awards show will air from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29.

