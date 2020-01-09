The Federal Bureau of Investigations is requesting assistance in the search for Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid, a 16-year old girl from Hardin who has been missing since New Years Day.

According to the press release, Not Afraid walked away from an I-90 rest area between Hardin and Billings around 2pm on January 1, 2020.

Selina was last seen wearing a black coat, grey sweater, blue jeans, and grey ankle boots. Selina is not dressed for the weather conditions. Selena has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger. Selina’s direction of travel is unknown but may be in Big Horn, Yellowstone, Rosebud and Treasure Counties. -F.B.I.

Selina Shelley Faye Not Afraid is 5'9", 133 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should notify Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center at 406-444-1330 or dojintel@mt.gov.