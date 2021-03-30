Bozeman Town Pump’s “Unmasked Mystery Man” Rides in on Horseback

You can lead a horse to water...or beer...or Doritos...or nachos...but you better not lead em' into Town Pump in Bozeman for your next visit.

Town Pump does seem to have about everything don't they? They're now over 100 locations across Montana, and they just opened a new location in Bozeman that was reportedly paid a visit by "an unmasked mystery man."

According to the Town Pump Facebook page, a guy rode into their new store on East Valley Center on horseback. Town Pump wasn't too worried about the man not wearing a mask, apparently:

Now while we understand that you might have a codependent relationship with ol' Paint, we do ask that you dismount, ask your bronco to wait outside, and enter our stores solo in the future. We will be glad to welcome YOU back, sir -- but next time no horsin' around please...

Most of the comments consisted of people tagging their friends and family in the post. But there were some good comments as well:

Slade: This was a drunken dare...had to be Randi: he didn't make a mess or leave "anything behind"...don't see the issue here Alyvea: Ol bay? That’s not a paint Nataja: Thats a buck skin my guys

