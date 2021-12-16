Brisket Recipe Earns Top Place in IncrEDIBLE Montana Beef Contest

Back in October we kicked off the IncrEDIBLE Recipe Contest with the Montana Beef Council and we asked you to submit your favorite, original, beef recipe. The rules were simple and there were only two:

Beef is the star of the show – every recipe must include beef in the recipe. Any cut, any amount, prepped anyway you want. The recipe must be your own family recipe. No copying or pasting from a foodie website.

The contest has ended and we're excited to announce the 2021 IncrEDIBLE Recipe Contest Winner, Tobias Cortner. Tobias submitted his coffee encrusted beef brisket recipe, and it sounds absolutely delicious.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Here's how to make the winning recipe.

Tobias's beef brisket recipe is a two-step process, involving soaking the brisket in brine overnight, followed by a dry rub that incorporates coffee grounds to add a hint of unique flavor to the savory brisket.

For the brine:

1 gallon of water

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup of Morton Tender Quick (can substitute with kosher salt if necessary)

For the rub:

1 cup of coffee grounds

2 tablespoons of paprika

1 - 1 1/2 tablespoons of kosher salt

2 tablespoons of black pepper

STEPS: Before smoking the brisket, combine the water, brown sugar, and Tender Quick in a non-metallic container and dissolve all of the ingredients. Soak the brisket in the brine overnight or at least 8 hours. Rinse the brisket and season liberally with the rub mix. Tobias says you can put it on pretty thick. Set your smoker or grill to 225 degrees and cook the brisket for 3 hours. You may have to adjust the time depending on the size of your brisket.

After 3 hours, remove the brisket, wrap tightly in heavy-duty foil and place it back on the grill, cranking up the heat to 250. Cook for 3 - 4 more hours until the internal temp of the brisket reads right around 204 degrees. Remove from grill, remove the foil, and put the brisket back on the grill for another 20-30 minutes. Remove the beef and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing and serving. Yum. Tobias says leftover rub from his recipe can be saved for later use on t-bone or ribeye steaks.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

2nd Place Runner Up - Korean Beef Bowl, by Lainey Kitzmann.

Laney said one of her favorite beef dishes is any easy-to-make Korean Beef Bowl. This recipe incorporates ground beef (Montana raised, of course).

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

3rd Place - Mongolian Beef, by Veronica Blessing

Like many Montanans, Veronica loves the convenience of her Instapot. Her favorite beef recipe can be made gluten or soy-free by substituting coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Beef... it's what's for dinner.

Next time you’re out shopping, consider buying beef. There is so much variety, from steaks to ground beef to roasts, beef is a versatile option for your table. To find local beef near you, the Montana Beef Council provides their Montana Beef Directory as a helpful resource. Also, check out their Classic Holiday Dinners page for great recipe ideas. #MontanaLovesBeef