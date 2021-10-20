You can win a new Traeger Grill just in time for Christmas!

Enter to win by submitting your best beef recipe, from steak rubs to soups, tailgating favorites, or savory crockpot meals that cook while you work; we want your best Billings recipes.

Your favorite radio station has teamed up with Montana Beef Council to bring you The IncrEDIBLE Recipe Contest. We’re looking for your favorite ways to make your family dinner.

The recipes will be featured on the radio station websites; you submit your recipe; we publish and share with everyone in Billings. Submit your recipe and help your Billings community look forward to getting dinner on the table every night. We’ll start off the recipes with our DJ’s favorites to get started.

There are only two basic rules for the IncrEDIBLE Recipe Contest:

Beef is the star of the show – every recipe must include beef in the recipe. Any cut, any amount, prepped anyway you want. This contest isn’t hosted by the gluten committee! This is a Montana Beef Council contest. The recipe must be your own family recipe. We all have a Betty Crocker cookbook – so if you are using your grandma’s recipe, let us know that. No copying or pasting from a foodie website.

How do you enter the IncrEDIBLE Recipe Contest?

Submit your original homemade recipe using beef and a great photo; everyone loves the cookbooks that have pictures Fill out the form, we need your details so we can give you credit You can enter as many times as you’d like, as long as it is a different recipe and photo each time (no duplicates from your household) Any original recipe using beef, or used to prepare beef can be entered into this contest

As fun as it is to enter a contest, the real winners will be all the people in Billings that get to see a wide variety of recipes that they can use to make their dinner prep a little easier. Since COVID, more people are eating at home and that means that looking for ideas and variety to create dinner is at an all-time high.

When it comes to beef and your health, you can rest easy knowing that along with being delicious, beef contains important nutrients that your body needs. In just one 3 oz. cooked serving, you’re getting 10 essential nutrients, including about half your Daily Value for protein! Find out more about beef’s nutrient value HERE.

Beef is the soul of Cooking. -Marie Antoine Careme I did beef ads for about eight years because I love the people in that industry, and there are a lot of people who make their living in the beef world. Ranchers, primarily. -Sam Elliott

