Celebrity Beers, Wines, and Other Spirits

So I decided not to go golfing Saturday and do a few things around my house instead. Some cleaning, some laundry, and some organizing.

I went through every item in my refrigerator and pantry and threw out everything that had expired. It was quite the grocery list of things that needed replacing.

So I made my list and headed for Albertsons. I grabbed one of the small shopping carts because that's all I ever need and began checking the items off of my list as I put them in my basket.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When I got down to a couple of items that I didn't know the shelved location of, I had to head down aisles that I don't normally venture down. Like the wine aisle. I don't drink wine so it was funny that the can of "Underwood Wine" would catch my eye. So I snapped a quick picture and headed to the internet to see if this brand and Carrie Underwood had anything to do with each other.

George Strait has his own brand of tequila. Willie Nelson's Old Whiskey River Bourbon is another one you can buy. If you can run with the big dogs, you can get a bottle of Toby Keith's Wild Shot Mezcal.

Well, after spending $206.69 on replacing groceries and doing a fair amount of research, I have found that Carrie Underwood and this particular wine are not related. I'm also not sure how good canned wine is. I know that it works for beer. This is another topic that I've done quite a bit of research on.

I also had time to check and see that Sheryl Crow doesn't have her own line of any type of drink. She should though. Something fruity and refreshing. Call it "The Sun" and then she could sing "I'm Gonna Soak Up The Sun."

I'd probably buy some of that.