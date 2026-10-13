Google Reviews Say These Are Billings’ Best Pizzas. Do You Agree?
Politics and football are super fun things to argue about, but let's get down to a seriously important issue for all Montanans. Pizza. It's more debatable than any politician, and most of us have strong opinions about both.
October is National Pizza Month, so let's dig in.
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Reviews: Who has the best pizza in Billings?
Before we get any further... if you are from out-of-state, I'm already bracing for your "Montana doesn't have any good pizza. I'm from _________, and it's the only good pizza in the entire universe" comments.
This happens every time anyone has opinions about pizza places in Montana. I get it. We're not NY. But to say that all pizza in Montana sucks is simply an injustice.
Based on Google Reviews, these are Billings' highest-rated pizza places.
Google's top results, based on starred reviews, included Ka-Ko Jo's, Ciao Mambo, M.A.D. Pizza, Godfather's, Jet's Pizza, and Bullman's Wood Fired Pizza.
Suprised? I was, by a couple of them, and more surprised that several other very popular, local Billings pizza shops didn't make the top-reviewed.
How much do you trust online reviews?
One thing worth noting: the highest star rating doesn't always mean the best-established favorite. A restaurant with a 4.9 from thousands of reviewers has a different track record than one with a 5.0 from a dozen people.
More importantly, perhaps, is that your idea of the best pizza in Billings, and my idea of the best, can be 100% different. And that's the nice thing about pizza.
If my review mattered, I would add Pie Guys, Carbone's, Village Inn, Tiny's, and MT Taproom to the list of favorites in Billings. There are a couple of wood-fired food trucks out there making some pretty awesome pies too.
What's your favorite pizza place in Billings?
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