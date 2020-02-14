New music is on the horizon from Chris Stapleton. The singer chatted Taste of Country prior to Keith Urban's All for the Hall benefit concert on Monday (Feb. 11) and shared that the songs are written — and he's now in the studio.

Stapleton also tells Rolling Stone that some of the songs were created with legendary Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell.

"He's probably my favorite guitar player of all time. To sit around with him and write some songs has been cool. We did some last year too, " Stapleton notes, adding that he's also been working with country-rock super-producer Dave Cobb.

Stapleton told both RS and Taste of Country that he can't firmly commit to new material coming out in 2020. However: "I don’t want to make any promises, but there is probably some new music on the way."

Stapleton first met Campbell in 2017 when he played at a set at Chicago's Wrigley Field opening for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers during the rock band's 40th anniversary tour. The "Fire Away" singer will return to the venue this summer on his 2020 All-American Road Show Tour with Campbell and Campbell's band, Dirty Knobs.

He did talk about how how his music is influenced by artists from both today and yesterday. “I tend to like older music, that’s kind of my biggest influence," he says. "But there’s always guys coming up. Marcus King is really cool ... We got Yola out on the road with us and she’s really cool to watch.”

Stapleton's tour starts in March with dates through October. In addition to Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, his opening acts will include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hank Williams, Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the Highwomen, and the aforementioned Marcus King Band and Yola.

The 41-year-old is a fan of tradition but also a fan of diversity made possible by the modern day music business. "The world’s a broader place now where everybody just likes whatever they like and don’t put labels on things and it’s really awesome to see," he shares.

Stapleton first met Campbell in 2017 when he played at a set at Chicago's Wrigley Field opening for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers during the rock band's 40th anniversary tour. Stapleton will also be joining George Strait on stage when Strait plays U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 22.