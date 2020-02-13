Major League Baseball Has a New Stupid Rule

Major league baseball has just announced a new rule that pitchers now must face a minimum of three batters each, barring injury or its the 3rd out. Stupid, stupid, rule. If baseball wants to speed up the game, enforce a 20-second pitch clock and make the batter stay in the box during his at-bat. End of problem. Baseball has just taken the power of substitution away from the manager. That is an important part of what makes a good manager good--how he handles his pitching staff. What's next, the everyone-must-play-six-outs-and-bat rule? I hate it.