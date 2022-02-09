Karen Carpenter Winked at Me & Other Concert Memories My Old Tickets Hold
I had a listener suggest that I write one of my articles about music. Great idea. And here we go.
I saw something on Facebook recently that essentially requested, "Tell us how old you are by naming a concert that you've attended". That's easy for me. How about when I went and saw the Carpenters, and Karen Carpenter winked at me, altering my life's course forever??
How about "Sonny & Cher". Yes, kids. Back before she was shaking her skimpier outfits on the deck of an aircraft carrier on MTV, she sang songs with her husband, Sonny. Sonny was killed in a skiing accident in 1998. And on his tombstone, it says "And The Beat Goes On". That was the title of a song he wrote and they recorded it in 1967. And it sold four million copies.
When I was growing up in Great Falls my dad emceed most of the country acts that came to town so I got to see a bunch of those folks perform. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Mickey Gilley, Tom T Hall, Hank Snow, and many more came through town.
I saw The Bay City Rollers outdoors at the fairgrounds, but can't recall if it was on a S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night.
The one time John Denver came to Great Falls, I didn't have ten bucks for a ticket so I missed his show. And I never was able to catch him in concert before he died in that plane crash.
And although I have hundreds of ticket stubs, I didn't start keeping them as souvenirs until I went to my first Boston concert at the Metra in September of 1978.
Mark Wilson has concert ticket money and will travel.