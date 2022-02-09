I had a listener suggest that I write one of my articles about music. Great idea. And here we go.

I saw something on Facebook recently that essentially requested, "Tell us how old you are by naming a concert that you've attended". That's easy for me. How about when I went and saw the Carpenters, and Karen Carpenter winked at me, altering my life's course forever??

How about "Sonny & Cher". Yes, kids. Back before she was shaking her skimpier outfits on the deck of an aircraft carrier on MTV, she sang songs with her husband, Sonny. Sonny was killed in a skiing accident in 1998. And on his tombstone, it says "And The Beat Goes On". That was the title of a song he wrote and they recorded it in 1967. And it sold four million copies.

When I was growing up in Great Falls my dad emceed most of the country acts that came to town so I got to see a bunch of those folks perform. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Mickey Gilley, Tom T Hall, Hank Snow, and many more came through town.

I saw The Bay City Rollers outdoors at the fairgrounds, but can't recall if it was on a S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y Night.

The one time John Denver came to Great Falls, I didn't have ten bucks for a ticket so I missed his show. And I never was able to catch him in concert before he died in that plane crash.

And although I have hundreds of ticket stubs, I didn't start keeping them as souvenirs until I went to my first Boston concert at the Metra in September of 1978.

Mark Wilson has concert ticket money and will travel.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.