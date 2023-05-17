Montana Cat Country Fans, Remember This Popular Hour On Air?

One of the nice things about Paul and I working here for 36 years is that we get a lot of people who will call in as adults who have been listening since they were kids. And we either played basketball with them or visited their school.

So we got a request from one of those this morning. He wanted to request a Keith Whitley song for the Golden Oldies Hour. Which we haven't done in many years. I guess that I could probably take all of the CDs that I bought for that hour home since we don't do that hour anymore.

And our remaining CD players skip pretty badly. Which is weird since we were the first Billings radio station to be all CDs. Heck, I've been here so long that I can remember giving out CDs as prizes.

And we don't have enough classic country on our computer. And also, I don't own the joint so I'll keep doing it the way we have been doing it every morning.

Listeners liked that hour because they could hear some of the older stuff. And we took requests.

I always figured that I would follow in my dad's footsteps and do an oldies show when I was done working here. But now with the technology available these days, people make their own playlists on their phones. And I've put in my time. I'm ready for some non-radio things.

But I do miss that Golden Oldies Hour because most folks couldn't have their requests played on other stations at that time.

A couple of folks always requested the exact same songs. And I remember one lady who would call and say, "Anything from John Denver, you pick, Mark".