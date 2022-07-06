Which Artists Would Make the ‘Mount Rushmore of Music’?

If you missed it this morning we were talking about who would be on your music Mount Rushmore. Who are the four singers so prolific to you that they belong there?

Mine would be Paul McCartney, Elton John, John Denver, and Sheryl Crow. If you ever stop by my place and I've got the stereo going, there's a very good chance that you would hear one of them singing through the speakers.

We of course turned to you all and asked listeners who they would put on their Mount Rushmore of singers.

The most common answers were Elvis, Garth Brooks, and Neil Diamond. And one lady thought Gene Simmons of Kiss should be up there. Don't plan on selling many tickets to her Mount Rushmore concert.

Then Paul and I discussed which females would be on an all-female edition. Does Dolly Parton get up there? What about Shania Twain. She sold a lot of albums but is not generally considered a crooner.

Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Adele, and Patsy Cline got discussed. Both Maria Carey and Madonna are in the all-time top ten worldwide for records sold.

And we haven't even started discussing a Mount Rushmore for band groups. The Beatles have to be up there. The second best-selling group in music history is Led Zeplin, but I was never a huge fan of their music. And so they don't get to be on my group version of Mount Rushmore.

But the Eagles do earn their place due to their huge song catalog and country sound.

So who do you have on your assorted Mount Rushmores of Music?