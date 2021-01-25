Say it Ain’t So, Dad Rock is a Thing

My curiosity was piqued today when I saw that "Dad Rock" was briefly trending on Twitter. First, I didn't know "Dad Rock" was even a thing, but what is possibly more concerning is what they are now classifying as "Rock" music.

The NOW music compilation 'Now That's What I Call Dad Rock' features quite a few crappy artists from the mid-'90s and early 2000s. Some of the singles on the CD are very much not "rock," in my opinion. We're talking songs from artists like Avril Lavigne, Natalie Imbruglia and Sum 41. This compilation was actually released in 2018, so it was kind of weird to see it trending today. Although, I guess that sounds about right for us Dads...we're always like two years behind on the latest trends. Eyeroll.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When I think of "Dad Rock" I think of music my dad listened to. Artists like Elvis, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly in the '50s, followed by Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Beatles and Bob Dylan in the '60s. My dad is well into the Grandpa category at this point, so it makes sense that today's Dad Rock is moving up a few generations. After all, if you were a teenager in 1995 you are now at least 39-years-old and you are probably a dad.

I don't plan on ordering 'Now That's What I Call Dad Rock,' even though it features a decent mix of big Classic Rock songs among its 59 tracks. Think Boston, Ozzy, Whitesnake, Survivor, and other similar titles you would hear played at a stadium during a major sporting event, mixed in with about a dozen of those Pop-ish 90s/2000s songs (not all of them awful). Just please stop calling Avril Lavigne rock, okay?