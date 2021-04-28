Crowd Shows Up to Save the Filibuster in Billings, Montana

We're just getting started. That was the message from Henry Kriegel who is based in Bozeman with Americans for Prosperity- Montana.

Kriegel helped promote the "Don't Bust the Filibuster" rally in Billings on Tuesday night and says about 80 people showed up to put pressure on Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

KRIEGEL: The rally was great. And I gotta tell you, this is not a one off event. This is the beginning of a campaign to 'don't bust the filibuster,' because your caller was absolutely right. One vote stands in the way of really radically transforming the nation. There's so much that is hanging in the balance over the filibuster. Without it- we've got a radical agenda, essentially one party rule, and half the nation pretty much disenfranchised by the politics out of Washington DC. That is not a good formula.

The rally was designed to put pressure on liberal Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) who has been all over the map when it comes to preserving the filibuster in the United States Senate. CNN reported last Fall that Tester was "opening the door to the elimination of the filibuster." More recently, Tester maintains that he supports the filibuster.

As recently as March 29th, Tester told the Great Falls Tribune that he is open to changing his opinion on the filibuster, which would allow Senate Democrats to ram through any legislation they want- from illegal immigration and gun control, to the Green New Deal, and court packing on the US Supreme Court:

“If the filibuster is going to continue to be used to stonewall, to stop, good important things from getting passed, that leaves me little option to change my opinion on this,” Tester said.

Billings "Don't Bust the Filibuster" Rally on Courthouse Lawn

Here's the full audio of our chat with Henry Kriegel:

