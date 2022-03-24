CUTE: Heeler Mix Wants to Bond with His Person in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 1-year old Heeler mix named Nickarama. He's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about this young boy:

This boy has come a long way since his first day here. Nickarama is playful with other dogs, and will bond close to his person! He is very food motivated and super smart.. so helping him grow his knowledge/tricks would be fun for him. He is still working on building his confidence, so walking on a leash and meeting strangers is still a learning experience for him! We just can’t wait until we can say later, Nickarama!

To find out more about adoption, or to set up a meeting with Nickarama at YVAS, just CLICK HERE.

