Darius Rucker Says His Next Album Might Be His Most Personal Yet

Just days after announcing his split from his wife of 20 years, Darius Rucker shares that he is working on a new album that just might be his most personal yet.

"We don’t have a date yet (for release), but I'm more than halfway done with my album," Rucker reveals to Taste of Country Nights. "That's the new norm, just popping out EPs, but I'm still old and I want to make an album."

Fans will likely want a full album. Rucker spent most of the last year alongside his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates on tour, promoting their first album in nearly 15 years, Imperfect Circle.

The next project — expected early next year — will be pure Rucker, however.

"This record, so far, has been so personal," he admits. "I'm not done with what I want to say yet."

Being so candid and raw in song is never easy, even for the most poetic of songwriters. But it sounds as if Rucker is getting some help from a dear friend to say what he feels he needs to say.

"I've been writing a lot of stuff," Rucker says. "Jimmie (Allen) and I wrote a really great song that I played on the (Grand Ole) Opry the other night. It’s called 'What I Didn’t Know I Was Missing.' It’s a really cool tune that means a lot to me."

From the sound of it, it may be the first of many meaningful tracks to come from this country superstar.

