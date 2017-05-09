Watch Kelsea Ballerini Assist Dierks Bentley on ‘Different for Girls’

Dierks Bentley thrilled the audience at the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival when he brought Kelsea Ballerini onstage to join him in a duet. Together, the two performed "Different for Girls," Bentley's hit single, which originally features Elle King.

When Bentley introduced Ballerini, he promised the audience "something you're never gonna see anywhere else, ever again." Readers can press play above to catch a snippet of the knockout duet.

"Love this girl! @kelseaballerini soooooo talented but equally down to earth and just cool," Bentley posted on Instagram following his set. Ballerini responded on Twitter, with a photo of Dierks bowing to her onstage.

"Amazing, beautiful moment singing with you tonight," Ballerini wrote. "Thank you my friend."

The emotional and socially poignant "Different for Girls" is the second single from Bentley's most recent studio album, Black.

Fans at the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, which took place on Saturday (May 6) in Austin, Texas, were also able to catch sets from Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Brantley Gilbert, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum, among others.

