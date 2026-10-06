Billings Police have identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting on October 5 as 61-year-old Michael Carr of Florida.

According to a Billings Police Department release, officers were initially called after receiving a report involving a man who had a temporary restraining order that needed to be served.

Billings Police Respond to Report Near 9th Avenue South

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 9th Avenue South and South 30th Street at about 4:12 p.m. on October 5.

The caller later contacted police again and reported that the suspect had pulled a gun on the caller and the caller’s son.

Billings Officer Fires After Suspect Points Gun at Police

Officers located Carr at about 4:29 p.m. after police said he fled on foot toward an apartment complex in the 2700 block of 8th Avenue South.

Police said the suspect pointed a firearm at officers. Officer Nathan Finn, who has been with the department for one year and nine months, fired his department-issued weapon and struck the suspect.

Man Dies After Billings Officer-Involved Shooting

Officers immediately provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, police said. Carr was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

Police said they recovered a Beretta APX A1 9mm handgun at the scene.

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Agencies Assist Billings Police at Shooting Scene

The Billings Police Department thanked the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Billings Fire Department, and American Medical Response for their assistance and response.

Top Reasons Police Officers Issue Tickets Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor