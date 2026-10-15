Data centers have been a hot topic in Montana, and one of the things these sprawling information storage centers can power is AI. I guess we're supposed to call it Super Intelligence now? Sigh. Renaming things for no reason is so great. Anyway...

Call it SI, call it AI, call it Pink Eye. Almost everyone is using AI for something.

Tons of software most of us use each day utilize AI, whether you realize it or not, including your phone. My kids use AI to make wacky photos. I use it for editing.

Many people love AI. I have coworkers who are hooked on ChatGPT, using it in place of a search engine.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is getting sued by Montana

Attorney General Austin Knudsen filed the suit on October 14, alleging the platform knowingly encourages harmful behavior among children and teenagers and engages in other deceptive practices through its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Montana is the latest state to sue OpenAI, joining seven others with similar lawsuits, including Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Are chatbots safe for children? I doubt it.

The lawsuit, filed in Lewis and Clark County, alleges OpenAI misled the public into believing that ChatGPT is a safe and reliable online tool.

Citing examples where ChatGPT encouraged a minor to commit suicide and told another child to mix a deadly drug cocktail, AG Knudsen said in a press release,

OpenAI’s ChatGPT led vulnerable kids and their parents to trust it, while encouraging harmful behavior. Their reckless statements disguised as advice led to serious tragedy which must be stopped.

The lawsuit also cites the Montana Privacy Act, which requires companies like OpenAI to notify and obtain consent from a parent or guardian before processing personal information or geolocation data of minors under the age of 13.

Recap of Topics Discussed by President Trump at Montana Rally If you didn't watch the Midterm Rally in Kalispell featuring a visit from President Trump, no worries. Here is everything he talked about recapped in an easy-to-follow breakdown complete with relative quotes. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas