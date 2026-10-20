A federal investigative surge focused on unresolved cases in Indian Country supported 548 investigations from April through September, including two in Montana.

Operation Not Forgotten 2026 Results: 118 Arrests and 41 Federal Charges

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the results of the fourth year of Operation Not Forgotten. Nationwide, the operation led to 118 arrests and 41 federal charges. Arrests were up 123 percent from 2025, and federal charges rose 52 percent. Agents identified or located 25 child victims and recovered 72 weapons. They also conducted 990 interviews and 232 search operations.

Montana Cases Charged Through Operation Not Forgotten

In one Montana case, Michael Plentybuffalo was charged in connection with the death of Shann Nomee. Nomee went missing during an extreme cold snap in January 2024. Her body was found in a field north of Lodge Grass after a community search and a tip to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Justice Department says Plentybuffalo’s case is pending trial.

In a separate case, Lance Crookedarm was charged with assault and nonfatal strangulation involving a female victim in May 2026.

Charges are allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Billings FBI Office Joined Tribal Law Enforcement in Operation

The FBI sent investigative, intelligence, and support personnel to 12 field offices, including Billings. The operation involved work with Tribal law enforcement, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, U.S. attorneys’ offices, and other partners.

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Indian Country Cases Still Open and How to Share Tips

The Justice Department says more than 4,000 investigations in Indian Country remain open, including death investigations and cases involving child abuse and sexual abuse. The FBI’s Indian Country crime resources include information for people who may have tips about unresolved cases.

Newly Created FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List These are the people currently on the new FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list, established on June 4, 2026. Those who have been captured are included at the end of the list. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird