Dietary Guidelines Recommending No More Than One Daily Drink

New dietary guidelines are coming out recommending no more than one drink per day, according to Forbes Magazine. I can already hear people saying "Are you -------- kidding me? Who can do that right?" Well, that's what they are recommending.

They go on to list all the medical problems that can be elevated if you drink more than the recommended number of drinks. You are not going to get people to give up their booze, stay out of the sun, lose weight, etc. It's a free country but you have to admit that people drink and eat too much. I have no problem with their choice to do so, but if they encounter a problem because of their choice, I should not have to pay to fix it. It was your decision, live with it, just not as long.