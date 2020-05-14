Do You Follow The Recipe When You Cook?

What's for dinner? How about what I like to call my a-dash-of-this-and-a-pinch-of-that homemade chicken fettuccine. When I cook, which I will confess isn't very often(in my defense, I married a man who loves to cook and both of our kids can cook quite well), I rarely follow a recipe, good or bad. Betty Crocker, I am not.

On more than one occasion I've taken the liberty to improvise and use whatever I found in the cupboard in a made-up recipe. The other night my daughter asked if I'd make my version of homemade chicken fettuccine from scratch for her and a couple of her friends. She says that my chicken fettuccine is the bomb and that her friends keep asking when Mom (that's me) is going to make them fettuccine. So, I decided to make myself useful and whip up some for them.

I pretend that I have a secret ingredient so that they think I'm a master chef, but it's really just some garlic and alpine touch seasoning. The recipe is super simple: chicken breasts, fettuccine noodles (I wanted to use veggiecraft pasta made with cauliflower, but the kids don't like it) butter, flour, heavy whipping cream, minced garlic, alpine touch, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste and grated Parmesan cheese. I always make twice the amount of sauce, because, hey, who doesn't like noodles slathered in sauce with extra cheese? Here's my easy peasy recipe.